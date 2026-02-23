Photos: David Benavidez and Zurdo Ramirez at launch press conference

David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez previewed their bout and faced off at a launch press conference. The two fighters square off in a Mexico vs Mexico showdown on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend. The contest headlines a PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) once again moves up in weight to challenge “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) for his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles. The 29-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, aims to become a champion in his third division.

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Two-division world champion “Zurdo” Ramirez, 34, of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, makes the second defense of his 200-pound belts.

In addition to the first face-off, here’s what the fighters and former sparring partners had to say Saturday at Park MGM in Las Vegas:

David Benavidez

David Benavidez during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

“This is something I’ve been working toward for a long time. We’ve had so many great sparring sessions, and I told Zurdo then, we’ll have to do this on pay-per-view one day. Now we’re going for two titles on May 2, and I’m very grateful.

“I feel like I’m on the cusp of being the face of boxing. And if Zurdo wins, his stock goes up. There’s greatness on the other side of that tunnel for both of us, so we’re gonna come extremely prepared.

“For the whole history of Cinco de Mayo fights, it’s been tremendous fighters like Oscar [De La Hoya] and [Julio Cesar] Chavez. Not just great fights, but wars, because they never took easy fights. That’s what we’re doing. We’re two Mexican warriors going for the title.

David Benavidez during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

“Zurdo is a top fighter. He’s a great fighter. I was helping him get ready for Arthur Abraham, and we had some great sessions. I knew he was gonna be one of those guys who would be around for a long time. Eventually, we were gonna do this.

“I’m gonna go in there and leave everything in the ring. I’m making sure I’m doing extra reps with anything and everything I do. That’s just the way I fight. I want to earn the fans’ respect and go in there and put on a great fight.

“I want to make my own lane and achieve greatness.”

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

“I’m so glad to be here to make a huge fight for May 2. Don’t miss this fight. I know Team Benavidez – they actually helped me a lot for my first world title fight. We’re gonna make this an exciting fight. At the end of the day, the titles are staying with Zurdo.

“I knew this would happen eventually. This is a dream come true. Right now is the right moment at 200 pounds. We’re going to feel comfortable and be at our best.

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

“He’s the monster. He’s different. He used to beat up a lot of sparring partners. Now we’re here, we’re two warriors, and we’re making history.

“I just want to be the best. I want to fight the best, and he’s one of the best. I just want to give the fans who love this sport the best fights.”

David Benavidez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez face off during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez face off during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez face off during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

David Benavidez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez during a press conference at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

The Banvidez vs Zurdo press conference participants at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

The bouts featured on the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.