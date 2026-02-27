Oleksandr Usyk faces Rico Verhoeven in Egypt in May

The next fight of Oleksandr Usyk is confirmed against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, live at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on May 23. The event, billed as “Glory in Giza,” airs live on DAZN.

Ukrainian three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line. Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) of the Netherlands aims for a major upset and to become a champion in his second sport.

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Usyk is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Daniel Dubois in their rematch last July in London. The 39-year-old native of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, was expected to face Fabio Wardley and then Deontay Wilder, but neither fight materialized.

The clash between Oleksandr Usyk and GLORY’s longest-reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven was announced on Friday.

“I truly respect people who reach the very top in their sport,” Usyk said in a press release. “Rico is one of them – a powerful athlete and a great champion.”

“Being a champion isn’t just about belts. It’s about years of hard work, discipline, and belief. I respect his journey – he’s truly the King of Kickboxing. But this is boxing – a different game, with its own rules and its own kings.”

“I’m ready and really looking forward to meeting him in the ring. It’s going to be a unique experience for both of us, and I know the fans are excited too. A big night is coming!”

‘The best facing the best’

Rico Verhoeven, of Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands, steps through the ropes as a pro boxer for the first time in more than 12 years, since his debut in April 2014, when he scored a second-round KO over Janos Finfera. In his final kickboxing bout last June, the 36-year-old defeated Artem Vakhitov by unanimous decision, marking his 13th successful GLORY title defense.

In addition, over the course of his fighting career, Verhoeven also secured a victory in MMA, defeating Viktor Bogutzki by first-round TKO in October 2015.

“I spent twelve years as the undisputed heavyweight kickboxing champion and accomplished everything I set out to accomplish,” Verhoeven said. “But staying at the top for that long didn’t take away the hunger – it strengthened it.”

“I wasn’t looking for comfort, so I started looking for the highest challenge available in another world. Usyk is undisputed in boxing. That’s the kind of challenge that motivates me. Undisputed versus undisputed. The best facing the best.”

The bouts featured on the Usyk vs Rico undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.