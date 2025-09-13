Noche UFC live results: Diego Lopes faces Jean Silva

Noche UFC features Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, September 13. They meet in a five-round main event bout at featherweight.
Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes (26-7) looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in a title fight in April. Silva (16-2) of Brazil earned his 13th straight win at the same event in Miami, submitting Bryce Mitchell in the second round.
The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Rob Font (22-8) of Leominster, MA and David Martinez (12-1) of Mexico. Font aims for his third win in a row, while Martinez is riding an eight-fight winning streak.
Among other matchups, Mexico’s Rafa Garcia (17-4) and Jared Gordon (21-7, 1 NC) of Queens, New York clash at lightweight. A middleweight contest pits Kelvin Gastelum (20-10) of San Jose, CA against Dustin Stoltzfus (16-7) of Lancaster, PA.
Noche UFC: How to watch and start time
Noche UFC airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.
Main card (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)
- Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
- Rob Font vs. David Martinez
- Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
- Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le
Prelims (3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT)
- Jose Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
- Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
- Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
- Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira
- Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko