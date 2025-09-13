Subscribe
Noche UFC live results: Diego Lopes faces Jean Silva

UFC Fight Night features Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The faces of Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, promoting their MMA bout at Noche UFC
UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs Silva aka Noche UFC 3 airs live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on September 13, 2025 | UFC
Noche UFC features Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, September 13. They meet in a five-round main event bout at featherweight.

Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes (26-7) looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in a title fight in April. Silva (16-2) of Brazil earned his 13th straight win at the same event in Miami, submitting Bryce Mitchell in the second round.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Rob Font (22-8) of Leominster, MA and David Martinez (12-1) of Mexico. Font aims for his third win in a row, while Martinez is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

Among other matchups, Mexico’s Rafa Garcia (17-4) and Jared Gordon (21-7, 1 NC) of Queens, New York clash at lightweight. A middleweight contest pits Kelvin Gastelum (20-10) of San Jose, CA against Dustin Stoltzfus (16-7) of Lancaster, PA.

Noche UFC live blog

Noche UFC: How to watch and start time

Noche UFC airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Noche UFC results

Get UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs Silva full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
  • Rob Font vs. David Martinez
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
  • Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le

Prelims (3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT)

  • Jose Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
  • Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
  • Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira
  • Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko
