Noche UFC 3 fight card: Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos among confirmed bouts

The bout between Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Lemos is confirmed, along with other matchups for Noche UFC 3. The fight card takes place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX on September 13. The pair battle it out at strawweight.

Suarez (10-1) of Covina, CA looks to rebound from her first career defeat. In her previous outing in February, the 34-year-old challenged strawweight champion Zhang Weili, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

Lemos (15-4-1) of Brazil targets her second straight victory. The 38-year-old former title challenger was in action in March, defeating Iasmin Lucindo by UD.

Also confirmed for the event is a bantamweight bout between former title challenger Raquel Pennington (16-10) of Colorado Springs, CO and Norma Dumont (12-2) of Las Vegas. Claudio Puelles (13-4) of Peru and Joaquim Silva (13-6) of Brazil clash at lightweight.

Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC) of Mexico takes on Brazil’s Alessandro Costa (14-4) at flyweight. Mexico’s Rafa Garcia (17-4) and Jared Gordon (21-7, 1 NC) of Queens, New York square off at lightweight.

A middleweight bout pits Jose Medina (11-5) of Bolivia against Dusko Todorovic (12-6) of Serbia. Jesus Aguilar (11-3) of Mexico and Luis Gurule (10-1) of Sheridan, CO meet at flyweight. Plus, Mexico’s Montserrat Rendon (6-1) fights debuting Alice Pereira (5-0) of Brazil at bantamweight.

Headlining Noche UFC 3, Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Diego Lopes (26-7) faces Jean Silva (16-2) of Brazil. The two fighters go head-to-head in a five-rounder at featherweight.

The current Noche UFC 3 lineup is as follows