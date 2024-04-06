Niko Price vs Jeremiah Wells booked for UFC 302 card in Newark

The welterweight bout between Niko Price and Jeremiah Wells has been scheduled for UFC 302. The fight card takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

Niko Price (15-7, 2 NC) looks to rebound from a pair of defeats. In his previous outing last July, the 34 year-old was KO’d by Robbie Lawler in the first round. In December 2022, the Cape Coral, Florida native was stopped by Philip Rowe in the third round.

Jeremiah Wells (12-4) also lost two of his previous bouts. In February, the 37-year-old dropped a split decision against Max Griffin. Last August, the native of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania was submitted by Carlston Harris in the third round.

The Price vs Wells clash is featured on the event page on the promotion’s website today, among other confirmed bouts. Also on the card, Philip Rowe of Brooklyn, New York faces Australian Jake Matthews at welterweight.

Among the to be confirmed matchups, Korean Hyun Sung Park takes on Andre Lima of Brazil at flyweight and American Michelle Waterson-Gomez meets Gillian Robertson of Canada at women’s strawweight.

The main event and co-main event fights for UFC 302 are yet to be set. The full list of announced to date bouts looks as the following: