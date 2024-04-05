Hyun Sung Park vs Andre Lima set for UFC 302 card in Newark

The flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Park and Andre Lima has been reportedly set for UFC 302. The MMA event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

Hyun Sung Park (9-0) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Shannon Ross last December. Last February, the unbeaten 28-year-old Korean mixed martial artist submitted Seung Guk Choi in the third round.

Andre Lima (8-0) was in action in March, when he took the win against Igor da Silva, who was disqualified for biting. Brazil’s unbeaten 25-year-old earned his UFC contract last October, when he scored a unanimous decision against Rickson Zenidim at Dana White’s Contender Series 2023: Week 10.

As reported by MMA Fighting, the fight was announced by Park’s management. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other bouts recently added to the card, Australian Jake Matthews faces Philip Rowe of Brooklyn, New York at welterweight. With the addition of Park vs Lima, the current UFC 302 lineup looks as the following: