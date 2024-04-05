Subscribe
HomeUFC

Hyun Sung Park vs Andre Lima set for UFC 302 card in Newark

Andre Lima returns after bite against Hyun Sung Park at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ in June

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Park and Andre Lima has been reportedly set for UFC 302. The MMA event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

Hyun Sung Park (9-0) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Shannon Ross last December. Last February, the unbeaten 28-year-old Korean mixed martial artist submitted Seung Guk Choi in the third round.

Andre Lima (8-0) was in action in March, when he took the win against Igor da Silva, who was disqualified for biting. Brazil’s unbeaten 25-year-old earned his UFC contract last October, when he scored a unanimous decision against Rickson Zenidim at Dana White’s Contender Series 2023: Week 10.

As reported by MMA Fighting, the fight was announced by Park’s management. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other bouts recently added to the card, Australian Jake Matthews faces Philip Rowe of Brooklyn, New York at welterweight. With the addition of Park vs Lima, the current UFC 302 lineup looks as the following:

  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez, women’s bantamweight
  • Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweight
  • Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s strawweight
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweight
  • Jake Matthews vs. Philip Rowe, welterweight
  • Hyun Sung Park vs. Andre Lima, flyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.