Jake Matthews vs Philip Rowe among bouts booked for UFC 302

The welterweight bout between Australian Jake Matthews and Philip Rowe of the U.S. is among recent additions to the UFC 302 fight card. The MMA event airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

Jake Matthews (19-7) was in action last November, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Michael Morales. Last July, the 29-year-old Melbourne native submitted Darrius Flowers in the second round.

Philip Rowe (10-4) dropped a split decision against Neil Magny last time out in June 2023. Prior to that, the 33-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York won three fights inside the distance, stopping Niko Price, Jason Witt and Orion Cosce.

The promotion also confirmed for the event a middleweight bout between No. 9 Roman Dolidze (12-3) of Georgia and No. 12 Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA. As well, Ailin Perez (9-2) of Argentina and Joselyne Edwards (13-5) of Panama clash at women’s bantamweight.

Plus, Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Grant Dawson (20-2-1) of Coconut, Creek, FL and Joe Solecki (13-4) of Wilmington, NC go head to heat at lightweight. In addition, Mickey Gall (7-5) of Green Brook, NJ and Bassil Hafez (8-4-1) of Denver, CO square off at welterweight.

The UFC 302 main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set. With the addition of Matthews vs Rowe, the current lineup looks as the following: