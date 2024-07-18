Subscribe
Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls 2 U.S. live stream confirmed

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nathan Heaney faces Brad Pauls in a rematch at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on July 20, 2024 | Queensberry

British middleweight title fight between champion Nathan Heaney and challenger Brad Pauls joins the fight schedule for Saturday, July 20. The pair squares off in a 12-round rematch live from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

Heaney (18-0-1, 6 KOs) of Stoke-on-Trent, England and Pauls (18-1-1, 10 KOs) of Newquay, England first met in March at the same venue. After 12 rounds the bout ended in a split draw with the scores 114-115, 114-114 and 116-113.

In the U.S., Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Among the bouts featured on the Heaney vs Pauls 2 undercard, Ashley Lane (18-10-2, 3 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth bantamweight titles against Andrew Cain (11-1, 10 KOs). British former undisputed 140 lbs champion Chantelle Cameron (18-1, 8 KOs) faces France’s Elhem Mekhaled (17-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant interim WBC junior welterweight belt.

Plus, English heavyweight champion Solomon Dacres (8-0, 2 KOs) defends against Michael Webster 2 (10-1, 6 KOs). Ezra Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) of the UK and Carlos Alberto Lamela (8-3, 5 KOs) of Spain by way of Cuba clash for the vacant WBC International light heavyweight strap.

In addition, Owen Cooper (10-0, 4 KOs) defends his English and WBO European welterweight belts against UK-based Ekow Essuman (19-1, 7 KOs) of Botswana. Rounding out the card, Zach Parker (24-1, 17 KOs) and Jack Arnfield (26-3, 6 KOs) square off in an all-British contest at light heavyweight.

