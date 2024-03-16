Subscribe
Heaney vs Pauls results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls live from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls battle it out in the main event live stream from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, March 16. The contest features the British middleweight champion of Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire up against the challenger of Newquay, Cornwall. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten Nathan Heaney (18-0, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by majority decision against Denzel Bentley last November in Manchester. Brad Pauls (18-1, 10 KOs) landed the vacant English strap by TKO in the eighth round against Mitchell Frearson last September in London.

In the co-main event, British undefeated Liam Davies of Donnington, Telford takes on Erik Robles Ayala of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at junior featherweight.

Among Heaney vs Pauls undercard bouts, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist and former interim WBO heavyweight champion Joe Joyce (21-2, 12 KOs) faces Kash Ali (15-2, 14 KOs). The all-British clash is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, Zach Parker (23-1, 17 KOs) takes on Tyron Zeuge (27-1-1, 15 KOs) in the 10-round bout super middleweight and Dennis McCann (14-0-1, 8 KOs) meets Brad Strand (11-0, 3 KOs) in the 10-round bout at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 16
Time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, March 16
Time: 6:30 pm GMT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Nathan Heaney vs. Brad Pauls, 12 rounds, middleweight – Heaney’s British title
  • Liam Davies vs. Erik Robles Ayala, 12 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Joe Joyce vs. Kash Ali, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Zach Parker vs. Tyron Zeuge, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Dennis McCann vs. Brad Strand, 10 rounds, junior featherweight – vacant British and vacant WBO Intercontinental titles
  • Eithan James vs. Owen Cooper, 10 rounds – James’ WBO European and vacant English titles
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Hovhannes Martirosyan, 10 rounds – O’Leary’s WBC International title
  • Ezra Taylor vs. Prince Oko Nartey, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls results

Stay tuned for Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls live results.

