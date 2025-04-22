MVP 12 fight card: Kaipo Gallegos vs Pedro Castaneda Castro among confirmed bouts

The bout between Kaipo Gallegos and Pedro Castaneda Castro, along with other matchups, joins the Most Valuable Prospects 12 fight card. The event takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on May 9. The pair square off in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Undefeated Las Vegas native Gallegos (8-0-1, 6 KOs) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Leonardo Padilla in February. Mexico’s unbeaten Pedro Castaneda Castro (8-0-1, 5 KOs) defeated Samael Macias Guerrero by unanimous decision in his previous bout last May.

The main card opener pits Natalie Dove against Nayeli Rodriguez. The contest is scheduled for six three-minute rounds at bantamweight.

Philadelphia’s unbeaten Dove (4-0), who recently signed with Most Valuable Promotions, stopped Michel Novas in the first round in March. Unbeaten Rodriguez (3-0) of El Paso, TX defeated Juana Ochoa by unanimous decision in February.

Among the MVP 12 six-round prelims, Tampa’s Ariel Perez (6-0, 4 KOs) and Mario Bedolla Orozco (4-3, 3 KOs) of Mexico battle it out at light heavyweight. Elise Soto (7-0, 7 KOs) of New York and Colleen Davis (4-2-1, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh, PA clash at super featherweight. Puerto Rico’s Jeremy Adorno (9-1, 5 KOs) and Jonathan Gabriel Pachado (6-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina meet at featherweight.

Additionally, bantamweight Alexander Gueche (7-0, 5 KOs) of Harbor City, CA and welterweight Quincey Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C. are also scheduled to step through the ropes on the night. Plus, David Ramirez Lima of Downey, CA makes his pro boxing debut at lightweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Headlining the Most Valuable Prospects 12 card, Miami-based unbeaten Cuban Olympian Dainier Pero (10-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Cesar Navarro (13-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the WBA Continental USA heavyweight title on the line.

In the co-feature, Orlando’s Corey Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) faces Tayden Beltran (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Pomona, CA. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.