Natalie Dove, Dina Thorslund, Ramla Ali & Naomy Valle sign with Jake Paul’s MVP

Natalie Dove, Dina Thorslund, Ramla Ali, and Naomy Valle join the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions. These four new signings follow the recent announcement of Alycia Baumgardner joining MVP, co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

Unbeaten Dove (4-0) won three fights last year by unanimous decision against Laddy Mejia, Wendy Villegas, and Alyssia Lopez. In her pro debut in late 2023, the 15-time amateur national champion similarly defeated Marlen Avila. The 23-year-old from Philadelphia is scheduled to face Michel Novas in a four-round super flyweight bout on March 28 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Two-weight champion Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) currently holds the unified WBC and WBO bantamweight belts. The undefeated 31-year-old native of Copenhagen, Denmark, also won three fights in 2024, defeating Terumi Nuki and Seren Cetin by unanimous decision, and Mary Romero via eighth-round TKO.

Somalian-born British super bantamweight Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Yamileth Mercado in her bid to land the WBC super bantamweight title last June. In 2023, the 35-year-old took revenge on Julissa Alejandra Guzman after suffering her first career defeat by knockout, and bested Avril Mathie by unanimous decision to claim the IBF Intercontinental strap.

Undefeated Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) is fresh off a win by unanimous decision against Yelmy Sanchez Perez in March. Last year, the 20-year-old Costa Rican defeated Norma Vazquez de la Cruz and Norma Vazquez de la Cruz by unanimous decision, and stopped Heydi Fernandez and Milagro Zeledon.

‘It is all about the W’

“MVP is committed to signing fighters who are not only champions in the ring but also game-changers for the sport, and we’re proud to welcome Dina, Ramla, Naomy and Nat to the MVP family,” reads the statement from Paul and Bidarian.

“Dina is an undefeated two-division world champion and pound-for-pound elite who has dominated in Denmark and is now ready to become an international star. Ramla is a global force for change, using her platform to break barriers and empower women worldwide. And Naomy and Nat represent the future – rising prospects with the drive and talent to become a household name.”

“Their signings mark a pivotal moment for MVP as we expand our fighter footprint into Europe while continuing to build the strongest women’s roster in boxing. It is all about the W.”

The upcoming trilogy between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on July 11 in New York could feature the aforementioned fighters on the undercard. The launch press conference for the showdown, which was announced to headline an all-women’s lineup, is set for April 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.