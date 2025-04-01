Dainier Pero faces Cesar Navarro atop MVP 12 in Orlando in May

The heavyweight bout between Dainier Pero and Cesar Navarro headlines Most Valuable Prospects 12 at Caribe Royale Orlando on May 9. The heavyweight contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental USA title on the line. The event airs live on DAZN.

Miami-based unbeaten Pero (10-0, 8 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year following five successful outings in 2024. In his previous bout last December at MVP 10 at the same venue, the 25-year-old Cuban Olympian stopped Walter Burns in the first round, securing his sixth victory inside the distance.

Mexico’s Navarro (13-2, 11 KOs) is coming off two straight victories. The Phoenix, AZ-based 25-year-old TKO’d Jesus Adrian Haro Campos in the first round last November and knocked out Jorge Armando Martinez in the opening round last August.

Also confirmed for the MVP 12 fight card is an eight-round lightweight matchup between Corey Marksman and Tayden Beltran.

Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) was scheduled to face Lucas Bahdi on the Paul vs Tyson prelims last November but was replaced by Armando Casamonica. Orlando’s 24-year-old won two fights in a row, defeating Tony Aguilar by majority decision in a rematch last July and Jonathan Perez by knockout in the first round last June.

26-year-old Beltran (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Pomona, CA is fresh off a win via fourth-round TKO against Eugene Lagos in January.

“Most Valuable Prospects continues to be the ultimate proving ground for the next generation of boxing superstars to showcase their skills, and this card is stacked with serious talent ready to make their mark,” reads the statement from MVP co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul.

“Dainier Pero has been on a dominant run, and defending his WBA Continental USA heavyweight title against a dangerous opponent like Cesar Navarro is exactly the kind of test that will push him to the next level.”

“In the co-main, Corey Marksman and Tayden Beltran are two undefeated young killers, and only one of them is leaving with that zero intact on Friday, May 9th.”

“Thank you to Boxlab Promotions and DAZN for sharing our vision and giving these rising stars the platform to shine.”

Other bouts featured on the Most Valuable Prospects 12 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.