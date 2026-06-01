Muratalla to face Conceicao in co-feature to Zepeda vs Roach

Raymond Muratalla is expected to make the second defense of his IBF lightweight title against Robson Conceicao in Las Vegas on August 1. The contest is set as the co-feature to the previously reported matchup between William Zepeda and Lamont Roach Jr.

Undefeated 29-year-old Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina is coming off a majority decision victory over Andy Cruz in January.

Brazil’s 37-year-old former champion Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs) has recorded wins over Helber Rojas and Yonnaiquer Rondon since losing his WBC super featherweight title to O’Shaquie Foster by split decision in their rematch in November 2024.

Sports journalist and broadcaster Chris Mannix announced the fight during the Foster vs Ford broadcast. An official announcement from Golden Boy, including venue and ticket information, is expected to follow.

Advertisement

Atop the fight card, Mexico’s William Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) is set to make his latest attempt to claim one of boxing’s major titles as he challenges former WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., for the vacant WBC lightweight title.