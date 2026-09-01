Allen vs Duncan headlines UFC Vegas 122 in October

The middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan headlines UFC Fight Night on October 10 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 122.

Allen (27-7) of Beaufort, South Carolina, aims for his fourth straight victory, having defeated Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision in his previous bout in June at UFC Vegas 118.

Duncan (15-2) of England targets his sixth win in a row after scoring a unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier in July at UFC Oklahoma.

The promotion announced Allen vs Duncan as the UFC Vegas 122 headliner on Tuesday.

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Other reported but not yet confirmed bouts for the event include:

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Otari Tanzilovi, bantamweight

Jai Herbert vs. Matheus Camilo, lightweight

Francisco Prado vs. Artur Minev, lightweight

Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Alice Pereira, bantamweight

Melissa Gatto vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, flyweight

Felipe Franco vs. Alexander Poppeck, light heavyweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Julius Walker, middleweight

RJ Harris vs. Allen Frye Jr., heavyweight

Ketlen Souza vs. Loopy Godinez, strawweight

Andre Fili vs. Kai Kamaka III, featherweight

Two bouts announced for UFC Vegas 123

Additionally, two bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on October 31 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 123. The main event has yet to be set.

A flyweight matchup features BrazIl’s Tainara Lisboa (7-4) taking on Slovakia’s Lucia Szabova (10-0).

A middleweight contest pits Nick Klein (6-3) of Plymouth, Wisconsin, against Joe Kropschot (9-3) of San Ramon, California.

Other reported but not yet confirmed bouts for the event include:

Julian Erosa vs. Jeong Yeong Lee, featherweight

Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos, bantamweight

Andre Petroski vs. Azamat Bekoev, middleweight

Theodor Berggren vs. Rodrigo Sezinando, welterweight

Gaston Bolanos vs. Francis Marshall, featherweight

Both cards will be streamed live on Paramount+.