Allen vs Duncan headlines UFC Vegas 122 in October

The middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan headlines UFC Fight Night on October 10 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 122.
- Allen (27-7) of Beaufort, South Carolina, aims for his fourth straight victory, having defeated Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision in his previous bout in June at UFC Vegas 118.
- Duncan (15-2) of England targets his sixth win in a row after scoring a unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier in July at UFC Oklahoma.
The promotion announced Allen vs Duncan as the UFC Vegas 122 headliner on Tuesday.
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Other reported but not yet confirmed bouts for the event include:
- Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Otari Tanzilovi, bantamweight
- Jai Herbert vs. Matheus Camilo, lightweight
- Francisco Prado vs. Artur Minev, lightweight
- Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Alice Pereira, bantamweight
- Melissa Gatto vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, flyweight
- Felipe Franco vs. Alexander Poppeck, light heavyweight
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Julius Walker, middleweight
- RJ Harris vs. Allen Frye Jr., heavyweight
- Ketlen Souza vs. Loopy Godinez, strawweight
- Andre Fili vs. Kai Kamaka III, featherweight
Two bouts announced for UFC Vegas 123
Additionally, two bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on October 31 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 123. The main event has yet to be set.
- A flyweight matchup features BrazIl’s Tainara Lisboa (7-4) taking on Slovakia’s Lucia Szabova (10-0).
- A middleweight contest pits Nick Klein (6-3) of Plymouth, Wisconsin, against Joe Kropschot (9-3) of San Ramon, California.
Other reported but not yet confirmed bouts for the event include:
- Julian Erosa vs. Jeong Yeong Lee, featherweight
- Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos, bantamweight
- Andre Petroski vs. Azamat Bekoev, middleweight
- Theodor Berggren vs. Rodrigo Sezinando, welterweight
- Gaston Bolanos vs. Francis Marshall, featherweight
Both cards will be streamed live on Paramount+.
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