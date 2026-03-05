Zepeda and Roach to battle for vacant WBC lightweight title

William Zepeda and Lamont Roach Jr. are set to clash for the vacant WBC lightweight title, but the fight date, location, and venue have yet to be determined.

The title became vacant after Shakur Stevenson was stripped following his February victory over Teofimo Lopez. With that win, Stevenson claimed the WBO super lightweight crown and became a four-division world champion.

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Undefeated Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, NJ, was stripped of the WBC 135-pound title for failing to pay the $120,000 sanctioning fee required by the organization, even though he was fighting for the WBO belt at 140 lbs.

Recent reports suggested that the Zepeda vs Roach matchup was “ordered” by the WBC. However, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Fight Freaks Unite that the two fighters “will fight” for the vacant title, but the bout was not ordered – it was proposed by their teams.

“They came to the WBC with a proposal to have No. 1 and No. 2 [fight for the title],” said Sulaiman. “They had reached a deal to fight and they came [with] the proposal with the WBC blessing it for the title.”

“We did not order the fight. They came to the WBC with a proposal. So did many others. That’s why we went to a vote [of the WBC Board of Governors], and it was ruled that this is the highest prestige, highest interest fight and we believe it’s very good for the sport.”

Mexico’s Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) makes his second attempt at the WBC lightweight title after falling short by decision against Stevenson last July. Earlier in his career, the 29-year-old southpaw held the interim version of the belt.

Former WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) fought Isaac Cruz to a majority draw last December in his bid to earn the interim WBC super lightweight title. In March, the 30-year-old native of Washington, D.C. battled Gervonta Davis to another majority draw in his attempt to claim the WBA lightweight title.

The official announcement, including event details, is expected to follow shortly.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s Jadier Herrera (18-0, 16 KOs), the newly crowned interim WBC lightweight champion, is expected to face the winner of the Zepeda vs Roach clash. Herrera claimed the interim title with an eighth-round TKO over Ricardo Nunez in January.