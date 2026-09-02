Live results: Daiya Kira faces Carlos Canizales for vacant WBA title

Daiya Kira faces Carlos Canizales for the vacant WBA light flyweight title at Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan, on September 2 (early Wednesday morning in the U.S.).

Japan’s Kira (4-0, 3 KOs) and Venezuela’s Canizales (28-3-1, 20 KOs) clash for the title previously held by Puerto Rico’s Rene Santiago (16-4, 9 KOs).

The WBA had ordered a mandatory bout between Santiago and Kira. However, after Santiago was unable to compete due to an injury, the organization designated him “Champion in Recess” and approved Kira vs Canizales for the vacant title.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, Japan’s Takeshi Ishii (11-1, 8 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Mendez (20-3-2, 6 KOs) battle for the WBA minimumweight title.

The organization’s “Super” titleholder at 105 lbs, Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, is scheduled to move up two weight classes to challenge unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) on October 10 in Chicago.

How to watch: Live on Lemino in Japan.

Kira vs Canizales results

Daiya Kira vs. Carlos Canizales

Takeshi Ishii vs. Wilfredo Mendez

Yuga Fujiki vs. Jufel Salina

Katsuki Mori vs. Yoshi Sugiura

Ren Ohashi vs. Keigo Kitamoto

Junya Shimada vs. Sathaporn Saart

Kira vs Canizales live blog September 2, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Official Weigh-In Watch the weigh-in as the fighters step onto the scales to make their bouts official.