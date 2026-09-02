Live results: Daiya Kira faces Carlos Canizales for vacant WBA title

Daiya Kira faces Carlos Canizales for the vacant WBA light flyweight title at Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan, on September 2 (early Wednesday morning in the U.S.).
- Japan’s Kira (4-0, 3 KOs) and Venezuela’s Canizales (28-3-1, 20 KOs) clash for the title previously held by Puerto Rico’s Rene Santiago (16-4, 9 KOs).
The WBA had ordered a mandatory bout between Santiago and Kira. However, after Santiago was unable to compete due to an injury, the organization designated him “Champion in Recess” and approved Kira vs Canizales for the vacant title.
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In the co-feature, Japan’s Takeshi Ishii (11-1, 8 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Mendez (20-3-2, 6 KOs) battle for the WBA minimumweight title.
- The organization’s “Super” titleholder at 105 lbs, Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, is scheduled to move up two weight classes to challenge unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) on October 10 in Chicago.
How to watch: Live on Lemino in Japan.
Kira vs Canizales results
- Daiya Kira vs. Carlos Canizales
- Takeshi Ishii vs. Wilfredo Mendez
- Yuga Fujiki vs. Jufel Salina
- Katsuki Mori vs. Yoshi Sugiura
- Ren Ohashi vs. Keigo Kitamoto
- Junya Shimada vs. Sathaporn Saart
Kira vs Canizales live blog
Official Weigh-In
Watch the weigh-in as the fighters step onto the scales to make their bouts official.
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