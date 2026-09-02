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Project Series 2: Jones vs Sanchez set for October in Orlando

Omari Jones vs Alan Sanchez headlines the second Project Series card at Caribe Royale Orlando

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Omari Jones during his bout against Diego Osuna Zuniga
Omari Jones during his bout against Diego Osuna Zuniga at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

The bout between Omari Jones and Alan Sanchez headlines the second Project Series card at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on October 2.

  • Orlando’s unbeaten 23-year-old Jones (7-0, 4 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Diego Zuniga in May on the undercard of Foster vs Ford.
  • Fairfield, California-based 35-year-old Sanchez (24-7-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico also last fought in May, suffering a third-round TKO defeat to Nicklaus Flaz.

The card will stream live on DAZN.

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Matchroom Boxing announced Jones vs Sanchez as the main event for Project Series 2 on Tuesday. Other bouts for the card are expected to be announced shortly.

The first edition of Project Series was held at the same venue in August. Atop the fight card, Corey Marksman (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida, defeated Puerto Rico’s Christian Barreto (15-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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