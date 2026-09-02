Project Series 2: Jones vs Sanchez set for October in Orlando

The bout between Omari Jones and Alan Sanchez headlines the second Project Series card at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on October 2.

Orlando’s unbeaten 23-year-old Jones (7-0, 4 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Diego Zuniga in May on the undercard of Foster vs Ford.

Fairfield, California-based 35-year-old Sanchez (24-7-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico also last fought in May, suffering a third-round TKO defeat to Nicklaus Flaz.

The card will stream live on DAZN.

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Matchroom Boxing announced Jones vs Sanchez as the main event for Project Series 2 on Tuesday. Other bouts for the card are expected to be announced shortly.

The first edition of Project Series was held at the same venue in August. Atop the fight card, Corey Marksman (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida, defeated Puerto Rico’s Christian Barreto (15-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight.