Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 4

Following Week 3, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 4 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 1) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.
- Headlining the card, Patrick Rivera (13-4) of Baltimore, Maryland, faces Ireland’s Adam Darby (7-1) in a welterweight bout.
- The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Brandon Holmes (6-1) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Modestino Rodrigues (7-1) of Brazil.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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Other bouts include:
- A lightweight contest between England’s Liam McCracken (8-1) and Mexico’s Silvestre Sanchez (9-1).
- A heavyweight battle between Brazil’s Gabriel Lorenco (7-1) and Charlie Cleveland (6-1) of East Chicago, Indiana.
- A lightweight matchup between Hunter Smith (8-1) of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Adam Livingston (7-1) of Nassau, New York.
DWCS Season 10, Week 4 results
(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Patrick Rivera vs. Adam Darby
- Brandon Holmes vs. Modestino Rodrigues
- Liam McCracken vs. Silvestre Sanchez
- Gabriel Lorenco vs. Charlie Cleveland
- Hunter Smith vs. Adam Livingston
DWCS Season 10, Week 4 live blog
Week 3 Highlights
In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.
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