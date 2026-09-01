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Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 4

Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 4 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
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Following Week 3, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 4 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 1) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, Patrick Rivera (13-4) of Baltimore, Maryland, faces Ireland’s Adam Darby (7-1) in a welterweight bout.
  • The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Brandon Holmes (6-1) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Modestino Rodrigues (7-1) of Brazil.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

  • A lightweight contest between England’s Liam McCracken (8-1) and Mexico’s Silvestre Sanchez (9-1).
  • A heavyweight battle between Brazil’s Gabriel Lorenco (7-1) and Charlie Cleveland (6-1) of East Chicago, Indiana.
  • A lightweight matchup between Hunter Smith (8-1) of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Adam Livingston (7-1) of Nassau, New York.

DWCS Season 10, Week 4 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Patrick Rivera vs. Adam Darby
  • Brandon Holmes vs. Modestino Rodrigues
  • Liam McCracken vs. Silvestre Sanchez
  • Gabriel Lorenco vs. Charlie Cleveland
  • Hunter Smith vs. Adam Livingston

DWCS Season 10, Week 4 live blog

Week 3 Highlights

In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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