Misfits Boxing live results: Joey Essex faces Dapper Laughs

Misfits Boxing: Essex vs Dapper features a series of bouts, two tag matches, and a title clash tonight (Saturday, October 10) at Copper Box Arena in London.

The main event is a light heavyweight bout between Joey Essex and Dapper Laughs.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Swarmz and Ambush Buzzworl.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:30 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The card also includes:

Three heavyweight bouts, as Big Stacks faces James Collins, Jordan McCann takes on MoDeen, and Plinio Cruz meets Gary Olive, who replaced Chase DeMoor.

Misfits Survivor Tag Contest featuring Joey Knight, Andy Howson, Charles Bennet, and Lil Cracra in an every-man-for-himself showdown.

Misfits Tag Team Contest pits Nitboy and Kane West against Little T and Cracky Tokky.

In the championship bout, Carla Jade defends her Misfits lightweight title against Erika Night.

Essex vs Dapper results

(1:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. BST)

Joey Essex vs. Dapper Laughs

Swarmz vs. Ambush Buzzworl

Big Stacks vs. James Collins

Joey Knight vs. Andew Howson vs. Felony Charles vs. Lil Cracra – Misfits Survivor Tag Contest

Jordan McCann vs. MoDeen

Plinio Cruz vs. Gary Olive

Nitboy and Kane West vs. Little T and Cracky Tokky – Misfits Tag Team Contest

Carla Jade vs. Erika Night – Misfits lightweight title

Essex vs Dapper live blog October 10, 2026 12:02 AM EDT Inside: Essex vs Dapper Watch Episode 2 of Inside: Essex vs Dapper in the lead-up to fight night on Saturday.