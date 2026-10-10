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Misfits Boxing live results: Joey Essex faces Dapper Laughs

Joey Essex faces Daniel O'Reilly, aka Dapper Laughs, in a light heavyweight bout in London

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Joey Essex and Daniel O'Reilly, aka Dapper Laughs, face off during the weigh-in in London
Joey Essex and Daniel O'Reilly, aka Dapper Laughs, face off during the weigh-in in London, England, on October 9, 2026. Photo by David Cavan / Misfits Boxing
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Misfits Boxing: Essex vs Dapper features a series of bouts, two tag matches, and a title clash tonight (Saturday, October 10) at Copper Box Arena in London.

  • The main event is a light heavyweight bout between Joey Essex and Dapper Laughs.
  • The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Swarmz and Ambush Buzzworl.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:30 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The card also includes:

  • Three heavyweight bouts, as Big Stacks faces James Collins, Jordan McCann takes on MoDeen, and Plinio Cruz meets Gary Olive, who replaced Chase DeMoor.
  • Misfits Survivor Tag Contest featuring Joey Knight, Andy Howson, Charles Bennet, and Lil Cracra in an every-man-for-himself showdown.
  • Misfits Tag Team Contest pits Nitboy and Kane West against Little T and Cracky Tokky.
  • In the championship bout, Carla Jade defends her Misfits lightweight title against Erika Night.

Essex vs Dapper results

(1:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. BST)

  • Joey Essex vs. Dapper Laughs
  • Swarmz vs. Ambush Buzzworl
  • Big Stacks vs. James Collins
  • Joey Knight vs. Andew Howson vs. Felony Charles vs. Lil Cracra – Misfits Survivor Tag Contest
  • Jordan McCann vs. MoDeen
  • Plinio Cruz vs. Gary Olive
  • Nitboy and Kane West vs. Little T and Cracky Tokky – Misfits Tag Team Contest
  • Carla Jade vs. Erika Night – Misfits lightweight title

Essex vs Dapper live blog

Inside: Essex vs Dapper

Watch Episode 2 of Inside: Essex vs Dapper in the lead-up to fight night on Saturday.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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