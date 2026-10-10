Misfits Boxing live results: Joey Essex faces Dapper Laughs

Misfits Boxing: Essex vs Dapper features a series of bouts, two tag matches, and a title clash tonight (Saturday, October 10) at Copper Box Arena in London.
- The main event is a light heavyweight bout between Joey Essex and Dapper Laughs.
- The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Swarmz and Ambush Buzzworl.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:30 p.m. BST in the UK.
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The card also includes:
- Three heavyweight bouts, as Big Stacks faces James Collins, Jordan McCann takes on MoDeen, and Plinio Cruz meets Gary Olive, who replaced Chase DeMoor.
- Misfits Survivor Tag Contest featuring Joey Knight, Andy Howson, Charles Bennet, and Lil Cracra in an every-man-for-himself showdown.
- Misfits Tag Team Contest pits Nitboy and Kane West against Little T and Cracky Tokky.
- In the championship bout, Carla Jade defends her Misfits lightweight title against Erika Night.
Essex vs Dapper results
(1:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. BST)
- Joey Essex vs. Dapper Laughs
- Swarmz vs. Ambush Buzzworl
- Big Stacks vs. James Collins
- Joey Knight vs. Andew Howson vs. Felony Charles vs. Lil Cracra – Misfits Survivor Tag Contest
- Jordan McCann vs. MoDeen
- Plinio Cruz vs. Gary Olive
- Nitboy and Kane West vs. Little T and Cracky Tokky – Misfits Tag Team Contest
- Carla Jade vs. Erika Night – Misfits lightweight title
Essex vs Dapper live blog
Inside: Essex vs Dapper
Watch Episode 2 of Inside: Essex vs Dapper in the lead-up to fight night on Saturday.
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