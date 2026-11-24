The full fight card has been announced for PFL: Lapilus vs McKee, featuring a total of 14 bouts. The event takes place at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, on December 19.
- Atop the fight card, France’s Taylor Lapilus (25-4) and Mitch McKee (10-0) of St. Michael, Minnesota, clash for the inaugural PFL bantamweight title.
- The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Belgium’s Boris Atangana (9-0) and Bryan Battle (13-3) of Springfield, Missouri.
- Also on the card is a welterweight bout between France’s Abdoul Abdouraguimov (20-1) and Romania’s Andreeas Binder (12-2).
- An all-French welterweight contest pits Oualy Tandia (6-0) against Alex Lohore (26-12).
- Plus, England’s Fabian Edwards (16-5) and France’s Ilian Bouafia (8-1) square off at middleweight.
The main card will stream live on the ESPN App at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.
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PFL prelims include:
- Baris Adiguzel (10-2) vs. Jack Cartwright (14-2), bantamweight
- Bafode Gassama (4-0) vs. Coby Bradford (6-4), light heavyweight
- Dean Garnett (15-4-1) vs. Bryce Meredith (8-1), bantamweight
- Mauricio Partida (11-0) vs. Jan Cieplowski (11-1), bantamweight
- Brandon Brachet (9-1) vs. Adam Meskini (11-3), featherweight
- Ciaran Clarke (10-1) vs. Gocha Shainidze (10-0), bantamweight
- Zakaria Hamou (4-0) vs. Amin Bouazza (4-0), featherweight
- Lorenzo Parente (4-0) vs. Stiven Shehu (4-1), lightweight
- Mathilde Aschenbrenner (3-0) vs. Shelda Chipito (2-0), strawweight