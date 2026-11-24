The full fight card has been announced for PFL: Lapilus vs McKee, featuring a total of 14 bouts. The event takes place at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, on December 19.

Atop the fight card, France’s Taylor Lapilus (25-4) and Mitch McKee (10-0) of St. Michael, Minnesota, clash for the inaugural PFL bantamweight title.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Belgium’s Boris Atangana (9-0) and Bryan Battle (13-3) of Springfield, Missouri.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between France’s Abdoul Abdouraguimov (20-1) and Romania’s Andreeas Binder (12-2).

An all-French welterweight contest pits Oualy Tandia (6-0) against Alex Lohore (26-12).

Plus, England’s Fabian Edwards (16-5) and France’s Ilian Bouafia (8-1) square off at middleweight.

The main card will stream live on the ESPN App at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

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PFL prelims include: