Deontay Wilder faces Martin Bakole in the heavyweight co-feature bout to Fury vs Joshua after his original opponent Jai Opetaia withdrew. The event takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, December 11. The four-fight card will stream live on Netflix.

41-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, comes off a split decision victory over Derek Chisora in April.

Scotland-based Congo’s 33-year-old Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) returns to the ring after a majority draw with Efe Ajagba last May.

Bakole was initially scheduled to face Solomon Adebayo, who is no longer featured on the card.

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Jolly vs Macedo added to the card

A heavyweight bout between Moses Jolly (12-0-1, 8 KOs) of Wales and Igor Adiel Macedo (15-1, 14 KOs) of Brazil has been added to the card.

In his previous outing in August on the Itauma vs Hrgovic card, 30-year-old Jolly fought Guido Vianello to a draw.

Germany-based Macedo, 34, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Oswaldo Nieto Camara in July.

The main event is an all-British heavyweight bout between former WBC champion Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs).

Current fight card

Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) vs. Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs), heavyweight

Deontay Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) vs. Martin Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs), heavyweight

Moses Jolly (12-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Igor Adiel Macedo (15-1, 14 KOs), heavyweight

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Michael Essomba (11-2, 10 KOs), heavyweight

The Fury vs Joshua prelims are expected to be announced shortly.