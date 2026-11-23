Robeisy Ramirez returns to the ring on December 10 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, where he faces Jesus Emmanuel Dominguez Acosta. The bout is featured on the undercard of Christopher Diaz vs Alan Chaves.

Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist and former WBO featherweight champion Ramirez (14-3, 9 KOs) hasn’t fought in almost two years.

In his previous outing in December 2024, the 32-year-old southpaw suffered a sixth-round stoppage defeat in a rematch against Rafael Espinoza.

He now faces Mexico’s 32-year-old Dominguez (28-12-2, 18 KOs), who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Victor Daniel Contreras Martinez in April.

Ahead of the event, Ramirez signed with Warriors Boxing and Dream Bigg Management.

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What he’s saying

“I know what it takes to become a world champion, and I’m hungry to do it again,” Ramirez said. “I’m grateful to Warriors Boxing and Dream Bigg Boxing for believing in me.”

“Dominguez has more experience, so he has my full attention. I’m looking forward to fighting in Orlando and giving the Cuban fans and everyone watching a performance they can be proud of.”

Diaz vs Chaves

The Diaz vs Chaves event, aka “Project Series – Special Edition,” is being held during the first WBO and IBF Unified Convention. The card will stream live on DAZN.

Atop the fight card, Philadelphia’s three-time world title challenger Christopher Diaz (30-6, 19 KOs) and Argentina’s Alan Chaves (22-1, 19 KOs) clash for the WBO International lightweight title.

Matchroom Boxing now also lists opponents for previously announced fighters.

Norfolk, Virginia-based Kelvin Davis (16-1, 8 KOs) of Long Island, New York, faces New York’s Arnold Gonzalez (19-2, 9 KOs) at welterweight.

Norfolk’s Keon Davis (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Jorge Arturo Ibarra Rodriguez (13-4-1, 9 KOs) at super welterweight.

Orlando-based Julio Solis (11-0, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico meets Miami’s Malik Lewis (8-3, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.

Current fight card

Christopher Diaz (30-6, 19 KOs) vs. Alan Chaves (22-1, 19 KOs), WBO International lightweight title

Angel Barrientes (15-1, 9 KOs) vs. Alex Vallecillo (16-1, 13 KOs), WBO and IBF Latino super bantamweight titles

Kelvin Davis (16-1, 8 KOs) vs. Arnold Gonzalez (19-2, 9 KOs), welterweight

Robeisy Ramirez (14-3, 9 KOs) vs. Jesus Emmanuel Dominguez Acosta (28-12-2, 18 KOs), featherweight

Keon Davis (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jorge Arturo Ibarra Rodriguez (13-4-1, 9 KOs), super welterweight

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (9-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jeremy Adorno (11-1, 6 KOs), super featherweight

Quincey Williams (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Eric Sanchez-Medina (8-0, 6 KOs), super welterweight

Pedro Veitia (8-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Willie Jones (10-3, 7 KOs), middleweight

Julio Solis (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Malik Lewis (8-3, 5 KOs), super featherweight

Brandon Ortiz (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Martel Washpun (4-0, 1 KO), super bantamweight