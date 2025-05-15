Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in photos: Darren Till vs Darren Stewart official in Derby, UK

Following the final press conference, Darren Till and Darren Stewart successfully weighed in for their bout headlining Misfits Boxing 21 in Derby, England on May 16. Both fighters made the required 200-pound limit.
Darren Till of Liverpool came in at 199.8 lbs. Darren Stewart of London showed 199.7 lbs.
Idris Virgo and Ty Mitchell tipped the scales at 174.2 lbs and 173.1 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event bout with Virgo’s MF Boxing title on the line. Plus, Chase DeMoor weighed in at 238.8 lbs for his MF Boxing title defense against Tank Tolman, who was 241.5 lbs.
Walid Sharks weighed in at 133.4 lbs, while his opponent, Fox The G, showed 135 lbs. Wakey Wines and MoDeen registered 216.9 lbs and 249.9 lbs, respectively. Plus, Jordan Banjo came in at 240.4 lbs for his clash with Wil Anderson, who was 213.2 lbs.