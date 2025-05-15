Subscribe
Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in photos: Darren Till vs Darren Stewart official in Derby, UK

Former UFC fighters Darren Till and Darren Stewart square off in a 200-pound boxing match

By Parviz Iskenderov
Darren Till during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Darren Stewart at Misfits Boxing 21 in Derby, England
Darren Till during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England, ahead of his bout against Darren Stewart | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Following the final press conference, Darren Till and Darren Stewart successfully weighed in for their bout headlining Misfits Boxing 21 in Derby, England on May 16. Both fighters made the required 200-pound limit.

Darren Till of Liverpool came in at 199.8 lbs. Darren Stewart of London showed 199.7 lbs.

Idris Virgo and Ty Mitchell tipped the scales at 174.2 lbs and 173.1 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event bout with Virgo’s MF Boxing title on the line. Plus, Chase DeMoor weighed in at 238.8 lbs for his MF Boxing title defense against Tank Tolman, who was 241.5 lbs.

Walid Sharks weighed in at 133.4 lbs, while his opponent, Fox The G, showed 135 lbs. Wakey Wines and MoDeen registered 216.9 lbs and 249.9 lbs, respectively. Plus, Jordan Banjo came in at 240.4 lbs for his clash with Wil Anderson, who was 213.2 lbs.

Check out the current Misfits Boxing 21 lineup and weights below.

Darren Till and Darren Stewart during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Darren Till and Darren Stewart during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Darren Stewart during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Darren Stewart during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Ty Mitchell during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Ty Mitchell during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Idris Virgo during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Idris Virgo during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Chase DeMoor and Tank Tolman during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Chase DeMoor and Tank Tolman during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Walid Sharks and FoxTheG during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Walid Sharks and FoxTheG during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
MoDeen during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
MoDeen during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Wakey Wines and MoDeen during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Wakey Wines and MoDeen during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Jordan Banjo during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Jordan Banjo during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Jordan Banjo and Wil Anderson during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Jordan Banjo and Wil Anderson during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Curtis Pritchard during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Curtis Pritchard during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Curtis Pritchard, Big Tobz, Tempo Arts, and Godson Umeh during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Curtis Pritchard, Big Tobz, Tempo Arts, and Godson Umeh during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Joey Knight and Andy Howson during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Joey Knight and Andy Howson during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Amir Anderson during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Amir Anderson during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Amir Anderson and Ernesto Olvera during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Amir Anderson and Ernesto Olvera during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Dylan Price and Ckari Cani Mansilla during the Misfits Boxing 21 weigh-in in Derby, England
Dylan Price and Ckari Cani Mansilla during the weigh-in on May 15, 2025 in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

The Misfits Boxing 21 weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Darren Till (199.8 lbs) vs. Darren Stewart (199.7 lbs)
  • Idris Virgo (174.2 lbs) vs. Ty Mitchell (173.1 lbs) – Virgo’s MFB title
  • Chase DeMoor (238.8 lbs) vs. Tank Tolman (241.5 lbs) – DeMoor’s MFB title
  • Walid Sharks (133.4 lbs) vs. FoxTheG (135 lbs)
  • Wakey Wines (216.9 lbs) vs. MoDeen (249.9 lbs)
  • Jordan Banjo (240.4 lbs) vs. Wil Anderson (213.2 lbs)
  • Godson Umeh (240.6 lbs) vs. Tempo Arts (270 lbs) vs. Big Tobz (215.4 lbs) vs. Curtis Pritchard (220.1 lbs) – Survivor Tag
  • Joey Knight (133.4 lbs) vs. Andy Howson (134.7 lbs)

Prelims

  • Amir Anderson (159.9 lbs) vs. Ernesto Olvera (159.7 lbs)
  • Dylan Price (122.2 lbs) vs. Ckari Cani Mansilla (122.7 lbs)
