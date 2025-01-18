Misfits Boxing 20 results: Till vs Taylor

Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs Taylor airs live on DAZN from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on January 18. Headlining the crossover fight card, Liverpool’s former UFC fighter Darren Till makes his MF debut against Anthony Taylor of Berkeley, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

The co-main event is a four-round cruiserweight matchup between newcomers Wade Plemons of Loudon, Tennessee and Moziah Pinder of London, England. The six-round cruiserweight battle pits Ty Mitchell of Derby, England against Thomas Harnett of Birmingham, England.

Also on the main card is a lightweight title bout between London’s champion Carla Jade and challenger Melanie Shah of Birmingham. Josh Tate aka Little T of Blackpool, Lancashire faces fellow newcomer Daniel Martin aka Afghan Dan of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire in a three-rounder at welterweight. In addition, London’s Sami Hamed and Zach Johnson aka Ziggy of East Rochester, New York square off in a four-rounder at welterweight.

Among the Misfits Boxing 20 prelims, Adam Brooks meets debuting Gavin Proctor aka Gavinio in an all-English four-round clash at light heavyweight. Plus, Gareth Kelly aka BBCC Gareth and Jack Hatt aka Kak make their debut in a four-round all-English bout at heavyweight.

Misfits Boxing 20 fight card

Get Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs Taylor full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

Main card

Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor

Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior

Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench

Carla Jade vs. Melanie Shah

Little T vs. Afghan Dan

Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson

Prelims