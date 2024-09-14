Misfits Boxing 18 results, time, live stream, Brooke vs Savage, full card

Misfits Boxing 18: Elle Brooke vs Jenny Savage airs live on DAZN from Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England on September 14. The crossover boxing fight card features three championship bouts, Stake pro light heavyweight tournament and MFB lightweight interim title tournament semifinal.

In the main event, Elle Brooke defends her MF boxing middleweight title against bare knuckle boxer Jenny “Savage” Clausius. The co-main event is a final of the four-man Stake pro tournament. The semifinals held earlier on the night feature Chris Avila up against Benson Henderson and Idris Virgo versus Fes Batista.

Among other championship bouts, Jully Poca defends her cruiserweight title against Crystal Pittman and lightweight champion Nikki Hru faces off Carla Jade. The MF boxing lightweight interim title tournament semifinal pits Joey Knight against Lil Cracra.

Also on the card, George Stokey goes up against Lewis Bowden in an exhibition bout at light heavyweight. Also at light heavyweight, Ashley Rak-Su takes on Tristan Hamm. Kicking off the action, Big Tobz and Kelz clash at heavyweight.

Misfits Boxing 18: Elle Brooke vs Jenny Savage results

Get Misfits Boxing 18: Brooke vs Savage full fight card

(1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST)

Main card

Elle Brooke vs. Jenny Savage

Jully Poca vs. Crystal Pittman

Joey Knight vs. Lil Cracra

George Stokey vs. Lewis Bowden

Ashley Rak-Su vs. Tristan Hamm

Nikki Hru vs. Carla Jade

Chris Avila vs. Benson Henderson

