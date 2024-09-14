Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Misfits Boxing 18 results, time, live stream, Brooke vs Savage, full card

Misfits Boxing 18: Elle Brooke vs Jenny Savage live results from Newcastle, England

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Misfits Boxing 18: Elle Brooke vs Jenny Savage airs live on DAZN from Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England on September 14. The crossover boxing fight card features three championship bouts, Stake pro light heavyweight tournament and MFB lightweight interim title tournament semifinal.

In the main event, Elle Brooke defends her MF boxing middleweight title against bare knuckle boxer Jenny “Savage” Clausius. The co-main event is a final of the four-man Stake pro tournament. The semifinals held earlier on the night feature Chris Avila up against Benson Henderson and Idris Virgo versus Fes Batista.

Among other championship bouts, Jully Poca defends her cruiserweight title against Crystal Pittman and lightweight champion Nikki Hru faces off Carla Jade. The MF boxing lightweight interim title tournament semifinal pits Joey Knight against Lil Cracra.

Also on the card, George Stokey goes up against Lewis Bowden in an exhibition bout at light heavyweight. Also at light heavyweight, Ashley Rak-Su takes on Tristan Hamm. Kicking off the action, Big Tobz and Kelz clash at heavyweight.

Watch on DAZN

Misfits Boxing 18: Elle Brooke vs Jenny Savage results

Get Misfits Boxing 18: Brooke vs Savage full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST)

Main card

  • Elle Brooke vs. Jenny Savage
  • Jully Poca vs. Crystal Pittman
  • Joey Knight vs. Lil Cracra
  • George Stokey vs. Lewis Bowden
  • Ashley Rak-Su vs. Tristan Hamm
  • Nikki Hru vs. Carla Jade
  • Chris Avila vs. Benson Henderson

Prelims

  • Idris Virgo vs. Fes Batista
  • Big Tobz vs. Kelz
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.