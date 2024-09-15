Misfits Boxing 18 video: Elle Brooke bests Jenny Savage to retain title

Elle Brooke came out victorious over Jenny “Savage” Clausius on September 14 atop Misfits Boxing 18 at Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. The British Internet personality, who put her MFB middleweight title on the line, defeated the bare knuckle boxer of Clarksville, Tennessee by decision. After five rounds the scores were 48-47, 49-46 and 48-47, all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

The co-main event saw Idris Virgo taking all four-man Stake pro tournament, earning a UD against Benson Henderson in the final with the scores 49-47, 48-47 and 49-46. In the semifinal earlier on the night, Virgo stopped Fes Batista in the first round. In another semifinal, Henderson defeated Chris Avila by unanimous decision with the scores 49-46 x2 and 48-47.

Among other championship bouts, Jully Poca retained her cruiserweight title by unanimous decision against Crystal Pittman with the scores 50-44 x3. Carla Jade dethroned Nikki Hru to claim her lightweight title by UD with the scores 48-47 and 49-46 x2.

In the MF boxing lightweight interim title tournament semifinal, Lil Cracra defeated Joey Knight by unanimous decision. The scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

Among other Misfits Boxing 18 results, Lewis Bowden secured a four-round unanimous decision (40-36 x3) against George Stokey in an exhibition bout at catchweight. Ashley Rak-Su took a majority decision against Tristan Hamm at light heavyweight with the scores 38-38, 39-37 and 39-37. In the event opener, Kelz stopped Big Tobz in the third round at heavyweight.