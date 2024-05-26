Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant full fight video highlights

Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant squared off in the main event of Misfits Boxing 15 at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 25. The contest featured the British OnlyFans model up against the former UFC fighter of Dundee, Oregon.

Brooke brought to the ring her MFB middleweight title. VanZant stepped inside the ring for the first time as a pro boxer, following a pair of bare knuckle fights. The scheduled for five rounds matchup went the full distance and ended in a split draw.

One judge scored the fight 48-46 in favor of VanZant. Another judge gave the same for Brooke, who secured a knockdown with a big right hand. The third judge had 47-47. Both fighters expressed their interest in a rematch.

Elle Brooke claimed the title by knockout in the third round against AJ Bunker in January. As a result of a split draw with VanZant, she kept her belt.

When asked whether she thought she did enough for the draw, Brooke said: “It’s one of those things, you have to re-watch it, because in there you are getting hit, but you are also hitting. I don’t think I’m experience enough to think ‘Yeah, I have a 100% win’. But, with the knockdown, I can see me winning it, but I have to watch it back.”

“I just want to say to Paige, we got a big money rematch. This is perfect.”

“I think I started strong, but I think Paige is one of the best athletes. She doesn’t let a bad round affect the next one. So I think if anything, she was stronger towards the end of the fight, whereas I probably dipped off.”

Paige VanZant returned to action, battling out for the first time in almost three years.

“I knew how tough she was,” VanZant said. “I took the fight for a reason. I was excited. I watched her past fights. I knew it would be tough. It is what it is. It sets off a perfect rematch. I signed a multi-fight contract [with Misfits Boxing] for a reason. Looks like we can do it one more time. I think in Dubai.”

Among other Misfits Boxing 15 results, Le’Veon Bell of Reynoldsburg, Ohio defeated Tristan Hamm of Canada by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. The scores were 49-45, 48-46 and 50-44. With the victory, Bell won the MF Boxing title tournament quarter-finals.

Plus, Elijah Smith aka “YuddyGangTV” of Phoenix, Arizona defeated Ree Der Moo aka “Lil Cracra” of Syracuse, New York by split decision at lightweight. Two judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of “YuddyGangTV”, while one judge gave the same to “Lil Cracra”. With the victory, “YuddyGangTV” won the MFB interim title tournament quarter-finals.