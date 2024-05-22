Subscribe
Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski among bouts confirmed for UFC 304 in Manchester

Heavyweights Mick Parkin & Lukasz Brzeski clash at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Mick Parkin and Lukasz Brzeski has been made official for UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2. The fight card takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The pair battles it out at heavyweight.

Unbeaten Parkin (9-0) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. London’s 28-year-old scored a unanimous decison against Mohammed Usman in March.

Brzeski (9-4-1) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his second win in a row. The 32-year-old of Krakow, Poland defeated Valter Walker by unanimous decision in April.

The promotion confirmed Parkin vs Brzeski matchup via post on X.

Also confirmed for the event a bantamweight bout between Ramon Taveras (10-2) of Jacksonville, Florida and Caolan Loughran (9-1) of Ireland. Plus, a women’s strawweight bout between Ireland’s Shauna Bannon (5-1) and Ravena Oliveira (7-2-1) of Brazil.

In the UFC 304 main event, Jamaica-born English Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) defends his welterweight title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. In the co-main event, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England defends his belt in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, Illinois.

Among other recently announced bouts, Preston Parsons (11-4) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida and Oban Elliott (22-3, 1 NC) of England go head to head at welterweight.

The current UFC 304 lineup looks as the following:

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title
  • Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
  • Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweight
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape, flyweight
  • Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
  • Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira, women’s strawweight
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweight
  • Preston Parsons vs. Oban Elliott, welterweight
  • Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

