Ramon Taveras vs Caolan Loughran set for UFC 304 in Manchester

Bantamweights Ramon Taveras & Caolan Loughran clash at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Ramon Taveras and Caolan Loughran has been reportedly set for UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2. The MMA event takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at bantamweight.

Taveras (10-2) of Jacksonville, Florida targets his third win in a row. The 30-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni took a split decision against Serhiy Sidey in his UFC debut in January.

Caolan Loughran (9-1) eyes his second straight victory. Ireland’s 28-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Angel Pacheco in March.

The Taveras vs Loughran bout was reported by Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff via post on X following the announcement by SevereMMA. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

In the UFC 304 main event, Jamaica-born Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) of England defends his welterweight title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, Illinois. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England defends his interim heavyweight title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, Illinois.

The current UFC 304 lineup looks as the following:

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title
  • Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
  • Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweight
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape, flyweight
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweight
  • Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira, women’s strawweight
  • Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

