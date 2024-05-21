Preston Parsons vs Oban Elliott joins UFC 304 fight card

The bout between Preston Parsons and Oban Elliott has been reportedly set for UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2. The fight card takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The pair squares off at welterweight.

28-year-old Parsons (11-4) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Matthew Semelsberger in January. Welsh 26-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Elliott (10-2) scored a UD against Valentine Woodburn in February and earned his sixth straight victory.

The Parsons vs Elliott bout was first reported by Logan Offord of MMA Orbit via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

The UFC 304 main event is a rematch between Jamaica-born welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) of England and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, Illinois. The co-main event is a rematch between interim light heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England and Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, Illinois.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Ramon Taveras faces Caolan Loughran at bantamweight. The current UFC 304 lineup looks as the following: