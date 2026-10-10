Michael ‘Venom’ Page signs with Misfits Boxing

Michael “Venom” Page has signed a multi-fight, multi-year deal with MF Sports. The 39-year-old native of Hackney, London, is expected to make his boxing debut in the coming months.

Page (MMA 26-3) has signed with Misfits after becoming a free agent following the end of his UFC contract.

In his previous bout at UFC Paris in September, he defeated Nursulton Ruziboev by unanimous decision.

Misfits Boxing announced the signing during Saturday’s Essex vs Dapper event in London.

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Page’s fighting career also includes a 10-year run in Bellator MMA, as well as kickboxing and bare-knuckle boxing bouts.

“I’ve been in combat sports for a long time and I’ve had plenty of options, but MF Sports is the right fit for me,” Page said. “They’re doing things differently, the energy is huge, and the fights are big. I’m excited for this new chapter, and I’m coming to show the boxing world what I can do.”

An opponent, date, and venue for his Misfits Boxing debut have yet to be announced.