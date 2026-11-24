Eight bouts have recently been confirmed for the Erislandy Lara vs Tim Tszyu event on December 13 at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

A change to the card sees Callum Peters (10-0, 8 KOs) now facing Winston Hill (8-1, 7 KOs) in a middleweight bout. Hill replaced initially announced Saulo Morales (18-2-1, 17 KOs).

Opponents have been announced for heavyweight Demsey McKean (25-2, 17 KOs) and super welterweight Hassan Hamdan (10-0, 3 KOs). They face Shokran Parwani (20-1, 16 KOs) and Riley Allan (7-0, 5 KOs), respectively.

A super middleweight bout between Koen Mazoudier (16-5-1, 6 KOs) and Jed Morris (9-3, 8 KOs) has been added to the card.

Lightweight Ahmad Reda (10-0, 6 KOs), who was announced for the event, is not featured on the latest card shared by Australian promoter No Limit Boxing.

In the U.S., the event will stream live on DAZN on December 12.

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Atop the fight card, Erislandy Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBA middleweight title against former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs).

In the co-feature, former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs), who was recently reported as a potential opponent for Vergil Ortiz Jr, takes on Brock Jarvis (23-2, 21 KOs) at middleweight.

Current fight card