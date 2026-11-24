Four bouts have been set for the undercard of Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa. The event takes place on Saturday, November 28 at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A cruiserweight matchup features London native Aloys Youmbi (12-1, 9 KOs) facing Germany-based Artur Mann (23-6, 14 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

Serbia’s Gleb Bakshi (7-0, 5 KOs) and Germany’s Serhat Parlak (8-1, 3 KOs) square off at middleweight.

Germany’s Granit Shala (18-2, 7 KOs) and Iceland’s Kolbeinn Kristinsson (20-0, 14 KOs) clash at heavyweight.

Additionally, as of writing, the official website of Queensberry Promotions, along with several outlets, including The Independent and talkSPORT, lists Germany’s Simon Zachenhuber (29-2, 18 KOs) in a super middleweight bout against Germany-based Kamer Maloku (22-4, 18 KOs) of Kosovo. BoxRec, meanwhile, has Zachenhuber pitted against Germany’s Alexander Rigas (22-3, 10 KOs).

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Kabayel vs Hysa

In the main event, Germany’s Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBC heavyweight title against Albania’s Nelson Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs).

Kabayel initially won the interim WBC heavyweight title by sixth-round knockout against Zhilei Zhang last February. He made a successful defense in January, defeating Damian Knyba by third-round TKO, and was later elevated to full champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title.

Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs) won his previous bout in August by second-round TKO against Thomas Narmo. Ranked No. 16 by the WBC, he is making his first attempt to win one of boxing’s four major titles.

The card will stream live on DAZN at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.

Current fight card

Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) vs. Nelson Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs), Kabayel’s WBC heavyweight title

Aloys Youmbi (12-1, 9 KOs) vs. Artur Mann (23-6, 14 KOs), cruiserweight

Gleb Bakshi (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Serhat Parlak (8-1, 3 KOs), middleweight

Granit Shala (18-2, 7 KOs) vs. Kolbeinn Kristinsson (20-0, 14 KOs), heavyweight

Simon Zachenhuber (29-2, 18 KOs) vs. TBD – Kamer Maloku (22-4, 18 KOs) or Alexander Rigas (22-3, 10 KOs), super middleweight