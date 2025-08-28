Subscribe
Misfits Boxing 22 photos: Till and Rockhold showcase skills at open workout

Misfits Boxing 22 features Darren Till facing off against Luke Rockhold this Saturday in Manchester

By Parviz Iskenderov
Luke Rockhold during the open workout
Luke Rockhold during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing

Kicking off the Misfits Boxing 22 fight week, former UFC fighters Darren Till and Luke Rockhold showcased their skills at an open workout. They clash for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title. The event airs live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday, August 30.

Liverpool native Till is coming off a pair of wins against Darren Stewart and Anthony Taylor. Former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold, of Santa Cruz, CA, makes his pro boxing debut following a Karate Combat showdown and a bare-knuckle fight with Mike Perry.

The open workout at the National Football Museum in Manchester also featured other fighters battling it out on the night.

In the co-feature, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson takes on Nathaniel Bustamante (aka Salt Papi). The two fighters battle for the interim MFB middleweight belt.

Luke Rockhold shadowboxing during the open workout
Luke Rockhold shadowboxing during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Luke Rockhold mitt work during the open workout
Luke Rockhold mitt work during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Luke Rockhold interviewed during the open workout
Luke Rockhold interviewed during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till during the open workout
Darren Till during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till interviewed during the open workout
Darren Till interviewed during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till interviewed during the open workout
Darren Till interviewed during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Tony Ferguson during the open workout
Tony Ferguson during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Tony Ferguson during the open workout
Tony Ferguson during the open workout at National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on August 27, 2025 | Misfits Boxing

Among other matchups, Dillon Danis faces Warren Spencer in a light heavyweight MMA bout. Joey Essex meets Numeiro at middleweight. Additionally, Ty Mitchell and Sean Hemphill go head-to-head at super middleweight.

