Watch the full fight video featuring former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold as they clash in a bare-knuckle bout at BKFC 41 in Denver, CO, in April 2023. Perry is set for his next fight against Jeremy Stephens in Newark, NJ, in early October, while Rockhold faces Darren Till at Misfits Boxing 22 this Saturday in Manchester, England.
BKFC full fight video: Mike Perry forces Luke Rockhold to retire
Mike Perry faces Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82 in October, while Luke Rockhold takes on Darren Till this Saturday at MF Boxing 22.
Share this
Newsletter