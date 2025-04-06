Photos: Richard Torrez Jr bests Guido Vianello in heavyweight main event

Richard Torrez Jr. remained unbeaten, taking a unanimous decision over Guido Vianello on April 5 at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The U.S. Olympic silver medalist defeated the Italian Olympian in a 10-round heavyweight main event, with the scores 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91.

With the victory, 25-year-old southpaw Torrez Jr. from Tulare, CA, improved to 13-0, 11 KOs and landed the vacant NABF, NABO, and IBF North American belts. Las Vegas-based, 30-year-old contender Vianello dropped to 13-3-1, 11 KOs.

“I was trying to set up my feints and my body shots,” Torrez said. “Then, my body shots started landing more and more. From there, other shots started landing, like my hooks. That was the plan that we had.”

“He’s an Olympian. I give him all the credit. He’s a great fighter. I have nothing but respect for him, but Tulare, California, came out today.”

“I don’t say no to fights. I want that to be clear. I want that to be known. Whoever you guys give me, I’m going to say yes to.”

Guido Vianello throws a jab during his boxing match against Richard Torrez Jr at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr connects a right hand during his boxing bout against Guido Vianello at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Delgado defeats Rodriguez by majority decision

In the co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (23-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico retained his WBO Latino super lightweight title by majority decision against Elvis Rodriguez (17-2-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. On his way to victory, Delgado had to overcome a straight left hand from Rodriguez that sent him stumbling across the ring. After 10 rounds, the scores were 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94.

“I feel good,” Delgado said. “I was very prepared, and I was very concentrated. In the ninth round, he got me with a good shot. But aside from that, we knew how to handle him.”

“I want to fight for a world title. This was a WBC title eliminator. So, I deserve a shot at the WBC champion. I’m also willing to fight any of the champions of my division.”

In Torrez vs Vianello undercard action

Among other Torrez vs Vianello results, Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio dropped Mexico’s Carlos Ornelas (28-5, 15 KOs) three times and took the victory by TKO at the end of the sixth round. Ornelas was down in the second, fourth, and sixth rounds. Mason claimed the vacant NABF and NABO lightweight titles.

Albert Gonzalez (13-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA defeated Dana Coolwell (13-4, 8 KOs) of Australia by unanimous decision in an eight-round featherweight bout. The judges scored the fight 78-74, 77-75, and 80-72.

Steven Navarro (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles stopped Juan Esteban Garcia (14-2-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico with a flurry of punches. The super flyweight bout was halted at 2:46 into the fourth round.

Art Barrera Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) of Long Beach, CA dropped Daijohn Gonzalez (12-6, 6 KOs) of Walla Walla, WA twice with a left hook to secure the victory by TKO at super welterweight. Although Gonzalez got back up on his feet, referee Thomas Taylor stepped in and called it a day to save him from further punishment, while Barrera was charging forward. The official time was 2:56 into the second round.

Jahi Tucker (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY defeated Troy Williamson (20-4-1, 14 KOs) of the UK by unanimous decision, scoring two knockdowns in the second and eighth rounds. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, all three judges scored the fight 99-89.

Abdullah Mason lands an uppercut during his bout against Carlos Ornelas at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Albert Gonzalez during his bout against Dana Coolwell at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Steven Navarro during his bout against Juan Esteban Garcia at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Art Barrera Jr and Daijohn Gonzalez during their boxing match at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jahi Tucker lands a body shot during his bout against Troy Williamson at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Demler Zamora knocks down Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin during their boxing bout at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sammy Contreras Jr throws a jab during his bout against Robert Jimenez at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

DJ Zamora (16-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas defeated Mexico’s Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin (15-2-1, 11 KOs) by TKO at super featherweight. Zamora dropped Castaneda twice in the third round and stopped him at 1:24 into the fourth round.

In the event opener, Sammy Contreras (1-0, 1 KO) of LA successfully debuted as a pro, defeating Robert Jimenez (2-3-1, 1 KO) of Nampa, Idaho by TKO at super lightweight. The official time was 2:16 into the first round.