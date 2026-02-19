Matchroom Boxing extends DAZN deal in the US and UK, signs with Foxtel in Australia

Matchroom Boxing signed a new five-year deal with DAZN in the U.S. and U.K. through 2031. The British-based promotion also partnered with Foxtel in Australia to broadcast events on Kayo Sports.

The announcement on Wednesday promises “30 blockbuster Matchroom Boxing fight nights to be available on DAZN per year”, along with “eight major events to Australian audiences on Kayo Sports”.

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Up next on the Matchroom Boxing schedule is an all-British rematch between Leigh Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) and Josh Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) this Saturday, February 21, in Nottingham, England.

In addition, the promotion is gearing up for an all-Mexican super featherweight championship unification bout between WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) and IBF titleholder Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) next Saturday, February 28, in Glendale, Arizona.

“Our new five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing builds on the success of our longstanding partnership and reaffirms DAZN as the global home of boxing,” said Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, in a press release. “Matchroom Boxing trusts DAZN to deliver the best experiences for the biggest fights for boxing fans everywhere. Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar.”

Chairman of Matchroom Sport, Eddie Hearn, said, “DAZN is the only partner that matches our ambitions for boxing. Their global platform, investment, passion, and commitment to boxing make them the perfect partner for Matchroom Boxing’s fighters and events. This new five-year deal in two of the world’s most important boxing markets reinforces our belief and trust in DAZN, and the scale of what we can achieve together.”

Earlier this week, the promotion also announced two new events in the U.K.

On Friday, April 3, in Altrincham, England, British Olympian Pat Brown (5-0, 5 KOs) faces Vasil Ducar (19-7-2, 14 KOs) of the Czech Republic for the WBA International cruiserweight title.

British former world champion Callum Smith (31-2, 22 KOs) defends his interim WBO light heavyweight title against David Morrell (12-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba on Saturday, April 18, in Liverpool.

Additional events are expected to join the boxing schedule shortly.