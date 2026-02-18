Callum Smith faces David Morrell in Liverpool in April

Callum Smith and David Morrell face off in the headliner of a Matchroom Boxing event on April 18 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Smith puts his interim WBO light heavyweight title on the line.

Former WBA super middleweight champion Smith (31-2, 22 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. The 35-year-old Liverpool native claimed the strap last February by unanimous decision over Joshua Buatsi.

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“Fighting back in Liverpool is special for me,” said Smith. “This is home – there’s nothing like walking out in front of a home crowd that’s supported you from the very start. It gives me a real lift, and I plan to give them a big performance.”

“Morrell is a top fighter, but I’m coming into this fight with a clear goal – to win and take another big step towards becoming a two-weight world champion.”

Cuba’s former two-division WBA “regular” champion Morrell (12-1, 9 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping his 175-pound belt in a bout against David Benavidez last February. The Minneapolis-based 28-year-old southpaw bounced back last July, taking a split decision over Imam Khataev.

“First, I want to thank God for this opportunity in my career,” said Morrell.

“I’m excited to showcase my talent in front of the great boxing fans in the UK. I’m preparing for an all-out war with Callum Smith on April 18. I’m coming for that belt.”

Pat Brown faces Vasil Ducar in Altrincham, England in early April

Matchroom Boxing also announced its return to Altrincham, England, scheduled for April 3, with Pat Brown facing Vasil Ducar at Planet Ice. They clash for the WBA International cruiserweight title.

British Olympian Brown (5-0, 5 KOs) returns to the ring at the same venue where he made his pro debut last March. In his previous outing in November, the 26-year-old Manchester native knocked out Felix Valera in the second round, marking a successful U.S. debut.

Czech Ducar (19-7-2, 14 KOs) returns to the UK after dropping a unanimous decision to Cheavon Clarke in September 2023. In his previous bout last June, the 36-year-old TKO’d Robert Kurka in the third round, securing his fifth consecutive win.

Ticket information for both events, along with the undercard bouts, is expected to be announced shortly.