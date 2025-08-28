Subscribe
Mark Magsayo vs Michael Magnesi: Title eliminator set for late October in Manila

The winner of the Mark Magsayo vs Michael Magnesi bout will become the mandatory challenger for WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster

By Parviz Iskenderov
Referee raising Mark Magsayo's hand after victory at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Referee Robert Hoyle raises Mark Magsayo's hand after his victory over Jorge Mata at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Mark Magsayo faces Michael Magnesi on October 29 in Manila, Philippines. The two fighters square off in a super featherweight title eliminator. The WBC has confirmed that the winner becomes the mandatory challenger to champion O’Shaquie Foster.

Former featherweight champion Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) is on a four-fight winning streak since dropping a unanimous decision to Brandon Figueroa in March 2023. The 30-year-old Filipino last fought in July on the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard in Las Vegas, defeating Jorge Mata by unanimous decision.

The bout against Magnesi marks Magsayo’s first fight in his home country in over six years, having last fought in the Philippines when he defeated Panya Uthok in his hometown of Tagbilaran City in August 2019.

Magnesi (25-2, 13 KOs) of Italy has won two fights since being stopped by Masanori Rikiishi last March in his bid to claim the WBC “Silver” belt. The 30-year-old bounced back with a points decision over Kevin Trana last October and scored a unanimous decision over Khalil El Hadri this past March.

31-year-old O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) from Orange, Texas, became a two-time champion last November, taking a split decision against Robson Conceicao in their rematch.

The undercard fights and broadcast information are expected to be announced shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
