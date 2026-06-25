Albert Bell to replace Joe Cordina against Abdullah Mason

Albert Bell is expected to challenge Abdullah Mason for his WBO lightweight title after a visa issue forced Joe Cordina out of the bout. The contest is set to headline a Top Rank card on July 4 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland-based southpaw Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, is scheduled to make the first defense of his belt.

Former champion Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) of Wales was reportedly denied a U.S. visa.

Toledo’s Bell (28-0, 9 KOs) was scheduled to face Miami-based Cuban Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator on July 18. The matchup was slated as the co-feature to Pacheco vs Aleem in Carson.

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Bell, 33, was last in action last August in front of his hometown crowd, scoring a unanimous decision over Keith Hunter.