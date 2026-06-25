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Albert Bell to replace Joe Cordina against Abdullah Mason

Bell is expected to challenge Mason for his WBO lightweight title after a visa issue forced Cordina out of the bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Albert Bell getting his hands wrapped ahead of his bout
Albert Bell getting his hands wrapped ahead of his bout at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 14, 2021. Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Albert Bell is expected to challenge Abdullah Mason for his WBO lightweight title after a visa issue forced Joe Cordina out of the bout. The contest is set to headline a Top Rank card on July 4 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • Cleveland-based southpaw Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, is scheduled to make the first defense of his belt.
  • Former champion Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) of Wales was reportedly denied a U.S. visa.

Toledo’s Bell (28-0, 9 KOs) was scheduled to face Miami-based Cuban Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator on July 18. The matchup was slated as the co-feature to Pacheco vs Aleem in Carson.

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Bell, 33, was last in action last August in front of his hometown crowd, scoring a unanimous decision over Keith Hunter.

  • The official announcement from Top Rank, along with a new opponent for Cruz on Matchroom’s card in Carson, is expected to follow shortly.
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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