Claressa Shields faces Kaye Scott in Atlanta in August

Three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields returns to middleweight to challenge unified champion Kaye Scott. The contest headlines a Salita Promotions event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 15.

Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, is the reigning undisputed heavyweight champion and has also previously collected all major belts at super welterweight and middleweight. The 31-year-old comes off a unanimous decision victory over Franchon Crews Dezurn in their rematch in February.

Australia’s Scott (5-1-1) is the newly crowned unified WBA and WBC middleweight champion. The 42-year-old Sydney native defeated Olivia Curry by majority decision last December to claim the vacant belts.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, according to the promotion’s announcement.

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‘Every fight is about legacy’

“At this point in my career, every fight is about legacy,” Shields said. “Every fight now is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – for myself, for women’s boxing, and for the next generation coming behind me through Claressa Shields Promotions.”

“Kaye Scott is a champion, and I respect what she’s accomplished. But becoming undisputed at 160 pounds again starts with beating the best. That’s always been my mindset. I don’t chase easy fights, I choose meaningful ones.”

“Atlanta represents a huge opportunity. We’ve shown what women’s boxing can do in Detroit. We’ve sold out arenas and created moments people remember. Now it’s time to bring that same energy to Atlanta. This isn’t just about a championship fight. It’s about building an event, growing the sport, and giving fans an experience they’ll never forget.”

‘Ready to test myself against the very best’

Scott said, “I’ve dedicated my life to the sport of boxing, achieving success with the Australian National Team and as a professional. I’m extremely proud to defend my WBC and WBA world title belts against Claressa Shields.”

“I believe the bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity, and on August 15 I have the chance to show the world exactly what I’m capable of. I’m in the best shape of my life and ready to test myself against the very best. I’m excited, motivated and prepared to step into that ring and prove that I am the best middleweight in the world.”

The bouts featured on the Shields vs Scott undercard are expected to be announced shortly.