Photos: Mario Barrios draws Manny Pacquiao to retain title in Pacman’s ring return

There was no winner in the Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios matchup, as the two fighters went head-to-head in a bout ruled a draw. The pair battle it out in the main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 19.

The contest featured Filipino eight-division champion Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) challenging San Antonio’s Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) for his WBC welterweight title. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 115-113 in favor of the defending champion, while two other judges scored it 114-114.

Pacquiao stepped through the ropes for the first time in nearly four years. Post-fight, the 46-year-old said he would face Barrios in a rematch.

“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said. “It was a close fight. He was very tough. I worked hard and stayed disciplined. I always keep my body in shape so that I can do this.”

“I had to find a way to finish the fight better, but my opponent is so tough. He threw a lot of good combinations and had defense. It was a tough fight.”

“I need to continue my training for longer going into a championship fight. Because of the election, I started late, but it’s okay. Of course, I’d like a rematch. I want to leave a legacy and make the Filipino people proud.”

‘This was huge for boxing’

Barrios once again retained his belt via a draw. The 29-year-old fought Abel Ramos to a split draw last November on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

“It was an honor to share the ring with him [Pacquiao],” Barrios said. “This is by far the biggest event I’ve had to date and we came in here and left everything in the ring. I have nothing but respect for Manny.”

“His stamina is crazy. He’s still strong as hell and his timing is real. He’s still a very awkward fighter to try to figure out.”

“I didn’t think the fight was getting away from me, but I knew I had to step it up to solidify a win. The plan was to press him and try to make him feel old. But he’s still got good legs.”

“I’ll do the rematch. Absolutely. This was huge for boxing. I’d love to do it again.”

Referee Tom Taylor instructs Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao punches Mario Barrios during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao punches Mario Barrios during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao punches Mario Barrios during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Mario Barrios punches Manny Pacquiao during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Mario Barrios punches Manny Pacquiao during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao fight to a majority draw at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao after his bout against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios after their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

On Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard

In the co-feature, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL dominated and stopped Australia’s Tim Tszyu (23-3, 18 KOs) in their rematch. Tszyu, who also suffered a knockdown in the opening round, wouldn’t come out for the eighth round.

With the win, Coachella-based southpaw Fundora retained his WBC super welterweight title.

Among other Pacquiao vs Barrios results, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) defeated Omar Salcido Gamez (20-3, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision in an all-Mexican matchup at super lightweight. With the victory, Cruz secured the interim WBC title. The judges scored the fight 99-89, 99-89, and 100-88.

Salcido was originally scheduled to appear on the undercard, but stepped in to replace Angel Fierro, who withdrew due to a medical issue.

Former two-weight champion Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX defeated Joet Gonzalez (27-5, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA by unanimous decision with scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112. Figueroa won a WBA featherweight title eliminator.

Sebastian Fundora knocks down Tim Tszyu during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora victorious over Tim Tszyu during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz punches Omar Salcido Gamez during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz defeats Omar Salcido Gamez during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa punches Joet Gonzalez during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa defeats Joet Gonzalez during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

On Pacquiao vs Barrios prelims

Among the prelims, former champion Gary Russell Jr. (32-2, 19 KOs) of Washington, D.C. made a successful return to the ring, defeating Mexico’s Hugo Castaneda (15-3-1, 11 KOs) via 10th-round stoppage at lightweight. The referee waved the fight off at 26 seconds into the round.

Over the course of the bout, Russell scored four knockdowns on Castaneda – two in the second round, one in the sixth, and one in the 10th.

Mexico’s Alan “Rey David” Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs) walked away with the win over Japan’s Kyonosuke Kameda (15-5-2, 9 KOs) by majority decision at super bantamweight. The judges scored the 10-round fight 95-95, 97-93, and 98-92.

Former champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) of the Philippines defeated Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar (21-3-2, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored it 100-90, 100-90, and 98-92.

Gary Russell Jr knocks down Hugo Castaneda during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Picasso Romero defeats Kyonosuke Kameda during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Mark Magsayo punches Jorge Mata Cuellar during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Eumir Marcial punches Bernard Joseph during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Joseph Brown defeats Aaron Watson during their bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025, | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Among the non-televised matchups, Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial (6-0, 4 KOs) defeated Bernard Joseph (11-3-1, 5 KOs) of Dorchester, MA via third-round TKO at welterweight. Plus, Joseph Brown (6-0, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL stopped Aaron Watson (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Riverside, CA in the second round at super welterweight.