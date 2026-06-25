Cris Cyborg vs Ketlen Vieira headlines PFL Tampa in August

Cris Cyborg defends her PFL featherweight title against Ketlen Vieira on August 22 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The all-Brazilian contest marks her final MMA fight.

Cyborg (29-2, 1 NC) makes the first defense of her belt after winning the inaugural title by third-round submission against Sara Collins last December. Earlier in her career, the 40-year-old champion held featherweight titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator, and also won the symbolic PFL Super Fights championship at Battle of the Giants.

Vieira (16-5) challenges for the title in her PFL debut. The 34-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 117 in May.

The event airs live on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

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Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.