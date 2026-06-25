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Cris Cyborg vs Ketlen Vieira headlines PFL Tampa in August

Cris Cyborg defends her PFL featherweight title in her final MMA fight against former UFC fighter Ketlen Vieira

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Cris Cyborg at weigh-in for PFL Superfights in Riyadh
Cris Cyborg at the weigh-in at the Courtyard Marriott in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 18, 2024. Photo by Matt Ferris / PFL
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Cris Cyborg defends her PFL featherweight title against Ketlen Vieira on August 22 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The all-Brazilian contest marks her final MMA fight.

  • Cyborg (29-2, 1 NC) makes the first defense of her belt after winning the inaugural title by third-round submission against Sara Collins last December. Earlier in her career, the 40-year-old champion held featherweight titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator, and also won the symbolic PFL Super Fights championship at Battle of the Giants.
  • Vieira (16-5) challenges for the title in her PFL debut. The 34-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 117 in May.

The event airs live on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

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Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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