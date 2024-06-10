Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios potential for this fall in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao is back in the ring on July 28, when he faces Chihiro Suzuki in an exhibition match in Japan. Furthermore, the eight-division world champion of the Philippines is reportedly plotting his next fight as a pro for a world title against Mario Barrios.

The exhibition boxing bout between Pacquiao and Japanese kickboxer and mixed martial artist Suzuki is scheduled for three by three-minute rounds at 150-pound catchweight. The contest is featured on the “Super Rizin 3” fight card taking place at Saitama Super Arena, as per promotion’s announcement in a video posted on X.

According to ESPN, the Pacquiao vs Barrios showdown is being explored for this fall in Las Vegas. The latter holds the interim WBC welterweight title.

Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2) last fought in August 2021, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title. The 45-year-old says he is still full of fight and looks to make more history.

“I made history at 40 beating Keith Thurman and I feel at 45, I have a lot left in the game as I haven’t taken a lot of punishment over the last few years,” Manny Pacquiao told ESPN. “I want to go out making history.”

Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) defeated Ugas by unanimous decision last September and landed the interim WBC 147-pound belt. In his previous outing in May, the San Antonio, Texas native retained his strap against Fabian Maidana also by UD.

29-year-old Mario Barrios is expected to be promoted to a full WBC 147-pound champion, while Terence Crawford moves up a weight class, being named champion in recess. The division’s former undisputed king is set to challenge Israil Madrimov for the WBA and WBO 154-pound belts on August 3 in LA.

The Pacquiao vs Barrios date, venue and ticket information is to be determined.