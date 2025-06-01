Subscribe
Noche UFC 3 moves to San Antonio, TX – new UFC 320 date to be determined

Noche UFC 3 was initially set as UFC 320 in Guadalajara, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference
Dana White during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, February 9, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

The new location and venue are confirmed for Noche UFC 3 on Saturday, September 13. The third annual fight card has been moved to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

Noche UFC 3 was initially set as UFC 320. Commemorating Mexico’s Independence Day, the event was expected to take place at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico but was moved due to the construction.

The promotion announced the new spot for Noche UFC 3 – now designated as a UFC Fight Night – during the UFC Vegas 7 broadcast on Saturday.

“The 3rd annual Noche UFC will now take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13,” reads the post on social media. “The Noche UFC Fight Night card will celebrate and honor the remarkable contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports and continues UFC’s great tradition of holding an event around Mexican Independence Day.”

The bouts featured on the Noche UFC 3 card are expected to be confirmed shortly. The new date and location for UFC 320 are to be determined.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

