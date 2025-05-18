Misfits Boxing 21 video: Full fight card highlights

Misfits Boxing 21 featured a series of bouts this past Friday, May 16, at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. Headlining the crossover fight card, Darren Till faced fellow former UFC fighter Darren Stewart at cruiserweight.

Till came out on top, defeating Stewart by unanimous decision with scores of 77-74, 77-74, and 77-73. Post-fight, the former UFC welterweight title challenger agreed to face KSI in a boxing match.

Among other Misfits Boxing 21 results, Ty Mitchell stopped Idris Virgo in the third round to claim the MF Boxing Pro light heavyweight title. Chase DeMoor retained his MF Boxing heavyweight belt via third-round TKO against Tank Tolman.

FoxTheG and Wakey Wines defeated their respective opponents, Walid Sharks and MoDeen, by unanimous decision. Jordan Banjo stopped Wil Anderson in the fourth round.

Tempo Arts earned victory in a “Tag Team” bout, defeating Curtis Pritchard by decision. Two other participants – Big Tobz and Godson Umeh – were eliminated in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the main card opener, Joey Knight scored a unanimous decision over Andy Howson.

Among the prelims, Amir Anderson defeated Ernesto Olvera by TKO in the third round. Kicking off the action, Ckari Cani Mansilla knocked out Dylan Price in the eighth round.