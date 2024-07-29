Luana Santos faces Casey O’Neill at UFC 305 in Perth, Tereza Bleda out

Casey O’Neill is now set to face Luana Santos in her next fight at UFC 305. The latter replaces previously announced Tereza Bleda, who withdrew due to an unknown reason. The event airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Santos (8-1) makes her second Octagon appearance for the year. The 24-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist is fresh off the win by submission in the first round against Mariya Agapova mid July at UFC Denver.

No. 14 O’Neill (9-2) of Australia fights for the first time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. Scotland-born 26-year-old suffered a pair of defeats in 2023, which includes a second-round submission against Ariane Lipski last December and a UD against Jennifer Maia last March.

Santos and All In Sports Management shared the news via post on social media. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

In the main event of UFC 305, Dricus du Plessis of South Africa defends his middleweight title against former champion Israel Adesanya of New Zealand by way of Nigeria. In the co-main event, New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg of Australia clash at flyweight.

The current lineup looks as the following: