UFC Denver results: Namajunas vs Cortez

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez aka UFC Denver airs live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13.

The main event is a five-round bout at women’s flyweight between former two-time 115-pound champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tracy Cortez (11-1) of Phoenix, Arizona. The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-7) of Argentina and Muslim Salikhov (19-5).

Also on the card a lightweight matchup between Drew Dober (27-13) of Omaha, NE and Jean Silva (13-2) of Brazil. As well, Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) of Brazil faces Ange Loosa (10-3) of Congo at welterweight.

Plus, Christian Rodriguez (11-1) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Julian Erosa (29-12) of Yakima, WA clash at featherweight. In addition, Cody Brundage (10-6) of Chapin, SC goes up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez live stream

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez results

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full fight card

Main card

Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary card