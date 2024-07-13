UFC Denver results: Namajunas vs Cortez

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez aka UFC Denver airs live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13.
The main event is a five-round bout at women’s flyweight between former two-time 115-pound champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tracy Cortez (11-1) of Phoenix, Arizona. The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-7) of Argentina and Muslim Salikhov (19-5).
Also on the card a lightweight matchup between Drew Dober (27-13) of Omaha, NE and Jean Silva (13-2) of Brazil. As well, Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) of Brazil faces Ange Loosa (10-3) of Congo at welterweight.
Plus, Christian Rodriguez (11-1) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Julian Erosa (29-12) of Yakima, WA clash at featherweight. In addition, Cody Brundage (10-6) of Chapin, SC goes up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez live stream
UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez results
Get UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
- Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage
Preliminary card
- Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
- Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
- Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
- Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
- Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers