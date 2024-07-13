Subscribe
UFC Denver results: Namajunas vs Cortez

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez live results from Ball Arena in Denver, CO

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez aka UFC Denver airs live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13.

The main event is a five-round bout at women’s flyweight between former two-time 115-pound champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tracy Cortez (11-1) of Phoenix, Arizona. The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-7) of Argentina and Muslim Salikhov (19-5).

Also on the card a lightweight matchup between Drew Dober (27-13) of Omaha, NE and Jean Silva (13-2) of Brazil. As well, Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) of Brazil faces Ange Loosa (10-3) of Congo at welterweight.

Plus, Christian Rodriguez (11-1) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Julian Erosa (29-12) of Yakima, WA clash at featherweight. In addition, Cody Brundage (10-6) of Chapin, SC goes up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez live stream

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez results

Get UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
  • Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary card

  • Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
  • Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
  • Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
  • Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
  • Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

