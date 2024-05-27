Casey O’Neill vs Tereza Bleda reported for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia

The women’s flyweight bout between Casey O’Neill and Tereza Bleda has reportedly been in the works for UFC 305. The fight card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

No. 14 Casey O’Neill (9-2) lost her previous bout last December by submission in the second round against Ariane Lipski. In March 2023, the 26-year-old Scottish-Australian dropped a unanimous decision against Jennifer Maia.

Tereza Bleda (7-1) of Czech Republic targets her second straight victory. The 22-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni was in action last June, scoring a unanimous decision against Gabriella Fernandes.

The O’Neill vs Bleda showdown was reported by MMA Fighting citing multiple people with knowledge. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Tom Nolan (7-1) of Australia and Alex Reyes (13-4) of Hollywood, California go head to head at lightweight. The current UFC 305 lineup looks as the following:

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda, women’s flyweight

The local UFC 305 date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.