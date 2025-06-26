Lopes vs Silva tops Noche UFC 3, two bouts official for Fight Night in Shanghai

The bout between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva is confirmed to headline the third annual Noche UFC. The MMA event, which was moved to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, airs live on September 13. The pair battle it out at featherweight.

Recent title challenger Lopes (26-7) looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in April, the Brazilian-born, Mexico-based 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski in his bid to become champion. The defeat snapped his five-fight winning streak.

Silva (16-2) of Brazil makes his third Octagon appearance of the year and aims for his 14th straight victory. The 28-year-old Brazilian submitted Bryce Mitchell in the second round in April and stopped Melsik Baghdasaryan in the first round in February.

In addition, UFC confirmed two first matchups for UFC Fight Night held two weekends earlier. The fight card airs live on August 23 from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, marking the promotion’s return to China.

A light heavyweight contest pits Johnny Walker against Zhang Mingyang. Plus, Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling square off at bantamweight.

33-year-old Walker (21-9, 1 NC) of Brazil is coming off two knockout defeats last year against Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev. China’s 26-year-old Mingyang (19-6) earned his 12th win in a row in April, stopping Anthony Smith in the first round.

LA’s 34-year-old Ortega (16-4, 1 NC) lost his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Lopes. 35-year-old Sterling (24-5) of Uniondale, NY dropped a UD to Movsar Evloev last December.

Other bouts across two cards are expected to be confirmed shortly.